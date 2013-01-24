Home
    Portable notebook power adapter

    SPJ7100/10
      You must have your notebook charged at all times. The Philips portable notebook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your notebook bag, but it's also a perfect fit for the Philips notebook bag.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ready, set, charge

        with Auto voltage

        Auto voltage

        Auto voltage

        You must have your notebook charged at all times. The Philips portable notebook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. Simply plug it into the mains anywhere with the right plug shape and straight into your notebook without worrying about adjusting the power to suit your personal notebook.

        Fit into your notebook bag

        Fit into your notebook bag

        The Philips portable notebook power adapter not only fits into your notebook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips notebook bag. Philips notebook bag has a specifically designed pocket to carry your notebook power adapter and many compartments to keep your accessories in place.

        Adjustable length wraparound cable

        Adjustable length wraparound cable

        With a wraparound cable, the cable length can be adjusted to your needs (up to 3 metres). It also enables you to store the cable inside for the best portability.

        Universal connectors fit most notebooks

        Universal connectors fit most notebooks

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          Tips compatible to most notebook brands
          Cables
          Wraparound AC and DC cables
          Included accessories
          Quick install guide

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          up to 3 metres

        • Power Input

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Compatibility

          Acer
          Aspire, Aspire timeline, Extensa, Ferrari, TravelMate, TravelMate timeline
          Asus
          Business, Multimedia entertainment, Special edition VX1,Superior mobility, Versatile performance
          Dell
          Adamo, Inspiron, Latitude, Precision, Studio, Vostro, XPS
          Fujitsu
          Lifebook 700, Lifebook P, Lifebook T, Stylistic
          HP
          Compaq, Compaq Presario, Elitebook, Envy, Mini, Pavilion dm1/dm3/dv2/dv6, Probook, Touchsmart
          Lenovo
          B450, G450, IdeaPad U, ThinkPad Edge, ThinkPad X
          MSI
          Classic, Entertainment, Wind netbook
          Toshiba
          Portege, Satellite, Satellite Pro
          Sony
          VGN-G, VGN-TT, VGN-TX, VGN-TZ
          Samsung
          P, Q, R, X

        • Power output

          Current
          3420 mA, 4100 mA
          Voltage
          16 v, 19 v
          Power
          65 W max

            • Please refer to the tips list at the connector tips holder, Quick Start Guide (Notebook tips specification table), pamphlet or check www.philips.com (search > SPJ7100 ) for the correct tip selection.
            • To prevent damage to your notebook, please select the correct tip to match the corresponding notebook model.
            • This product is intended only for sales outside the USA