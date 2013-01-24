Home
      Smart and professional with an easy scroll wheel, I'll be comfortable in your hand all day. And what's more, my hidden USB cable option will help to keep your workplace tidy.

        The cable is stored inside the mouse

        High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

        High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

        Philips optical technology ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces, including wood, plastic or paper.

        Cable length can be variable

        Easy cable management helps organise messy cables so you can have a tidy desk, and the cable length is adjustable to suit your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Plug and Play
          Yes
          Cable length
          600 mm
          Interfacing
          • USB 1.1
          • USB 2.0
          Wired
          Yes

        • Control

          Scroll wheel
          Yes

        • Cable management

          Hidden USB cable
          Yes

        • Sensor

          Optical
          Yes
          Mouse sensitivities
          DPI 1200

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows 2000
          • Microsoft Windows ME
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Windows 7
          Mac OS
          Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
          USB
          Free USB port

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Pouch
        • IFU/User Manual

        Get support for this product

            • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.