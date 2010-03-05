  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless notebook mouse

    SPM6800/10
    • I'm wireless I'm wireless I'm wireless
      -{discount-value}
      Mac

      Wireless notebook mouse

      SPM6800/10

      I'm wireless

      Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £25.53

      Wireless notebook mouse

      I'm wireless

      Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

      I'm wireless

      Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £25.53

      Wireless notebook mouse

      I'm wireless

      Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Keyboard and mice

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless notebook mouse

        Wireless notebook mouse

        Total:

        I'm wireless

        Really Easy

        • wireless
        Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

        Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

        The product is connected by a stable wireless solution

        Storable nano dongle

        Storable nano dongle

        The dongle is small and can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle in the USB port without the need to remove it.

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

        High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

        High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

        Philips optical technology ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces, including wood, plastic or paper.

        Works with MAC and PC

        Works with MAC and PC

        Easy-to-use scroll wheel

        User can easily scroll up and down with just one finger.

        Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

        The pouch is not only for storage but can also be used as a screen cleaner to clean the dirt on the screen.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Wireless
          Yes
          Plug and Play
          Yes
          Interfacing
          • USB 1.1
          • USB 2.0

        • Sensor

          Mouse sensitivities
          DPI 1200
          Optical
          Yes

        • Control

          Scroll wheel
          Yes

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          2
          Battery type
          AA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AA Batteries
          • IFU/User Manual
          Pouch
          Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

        • Green Specifications

          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          Banned Substance Declaration
          • Manufacturer
          • Packaging
          Packaging material
          RPET

        • System Requirements

          Mac OS
          Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows 2000
          • Microsoft Windows ME
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Windows 7
          USB
          Free USB port

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Pouch
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • User manual

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
            • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.