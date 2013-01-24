Other items in the box
- Battery AAA Ultra Alkaline
- Pouch
- IFU/User Manual
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
I'm wireless
Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
I'm wireless
Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power.
I'm wireless
Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
I'm wireless
Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power.
Wireless notebook mouse
Philips shop price
Total:
The product is connected by a stable wireless solution
The dongle is small and can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle in the USB port without the need to remove it.
Philips laser ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.
Connectivity
Control
Sensor
Green Specifications
Power
System Requirements
Accessories