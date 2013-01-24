Home
    Mouse with Bluetooth wireless technology

    SPM6950/10
    • I'm Bluetooth wireless I'm Bluetooth wireless I'm Bluetooth wireless
      Mac

      Mouse with Bluetooth wireless technology

      SPM6950/10

      I'm Bluetooth wireless

      Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

        I'm Bluetooth wireless

        Really Easy

        • wireless
        Bluetooth enabled - no extra dongle needed

        Bluetooth enabled - no extra dongle needed

        With Bluetooth technology, the mouse can be connected directly to the notebook without the hassle of a dongle

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

        Precise laser sensor

        Precise laser sensor

        Philips laser ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces

        Works with MAC and PC

        Works with MAC and PC

        Easy-to-use scroll wheel

        User can easily scroll up and down with just one finger.

        Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

        The pouch is not only for storage but can also be used as a screen cleaner to clean the dirt on the screen.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Control

          Scroll wheel
          Yes

        • Sensor

          Laser
          Yes
          Mouse sensitivities
          DPI 1200

        • Green Specifications

          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          Banned Substance Declaration
          • Manufacturer
          • Packaging
          Packaging material
          RPET

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          2

        • System Requirements

          Mac OS
          Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows 2000
          • Microsoft Windows ME
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Windows 7

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner
          Included accessories
          2 x AA Batteries

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • Pouch
        • User manual

            Awards

            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
            • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • The Bluetooth word mark, figure mark, and combination mark owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
            • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.