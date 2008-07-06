  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Surge protector

    SPN3120/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Home office surge protector Home office surge protector Home office surge protector
      -{discount-value}

      Surge protector

      SPN3120/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Home office surge protector

      Plugs directly into wall without the cord clutter. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Surge protector

      Home office surge protector

      Plugs directly into wall without the cord clutter. See all benefits

      Home office surge protector

      Plugs directly into wall without the cord clutter. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Surge protector

      Home office surge protector

      Plugs directly into wall without the cord clutter. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Surge protectors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Surge protector

        Surge protector

        Total:

        Home office surge protector

        918 Joules/36,000 Ampere

        • Wall tap
        • 1 outlet

        Phone line protection

        These connectors accommodate an RJ11 cord, routing the telephone line through the surge protector to guard against spikes and surges.

        40 dB EMI/RFI noise filtration

        Built-in filtering technology ensures the best performance from your components. It guards against signal interference and loss of data. The higher the dB rating the better the noise reduction.

        V3 Advanced Surge Technology

        This new surge protection technology provides 27% greater surge protection capacity and better heat dissipation for safe, more reliable and longer-lasting surge protection.

        Protection indicator light

        This LED alert lights up to indicate the surge protector is working properly.

        Power blocker

        This automatic shutdown technology senses when the device has reached capacity and automatically shuts down electricity to your equipment. It protects against subsequent surges, even if you are not present

        €100,000 equipment warranty

        Protects your connected equipment for the life of the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 36882 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          15.6  cm
          Width
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          21.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.16  kg
          Gross weight
          0.29  kg
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36883 8
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          26  cm
          Width
          23.5  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.48  kg
          Gross weight
          1.194  kg
          Tare weight
          0.714  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.