If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Surge protector
These connectors accommodate an RJ11 cord, routing the telephone line through the surge protector to guard against spikes and surges.
Built-in filtering technology ensures the best performance from your components. It guards against signal interference and loss of data. The higher the dB rating the better the noise reduction.
This new surge protection technology provides 27% greater surge protection capacity and better heat dissipation for safe, more reliable and longer-lasting surge protection.
This LED alert lights up to indicate the surge protector is working properly.
This automatic shutdown technology senses when the device has reached capacity and automatically shuts down electricity to your equipment. It protects against subsequent surges, even if you are not present
Protects your connected equipment for the life of the product.
