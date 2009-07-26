  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LCD wall mount

    SQM6125/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Simply straight Simply straight Simply straight
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      LCD wall mount

      SQM6125/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Simply straight

      This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LCD wall mount

      Simply straight

      This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Simply straight

      This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LCD wall mount

      Simply straight

      This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LCD wall mount

        LCD wall mount

        Total:

        Simply straight

        Easy to mount and level your TV

        Supports devices weighing up to 40 kg

        This support can handle equipment weighing up to a maximum of 40 kg.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mounting material included
          Yes
          User Manual
          Wall mount guide

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          16.0  cm
          Width
          53.6  cm
          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.770  kg
          Gross weight
          1.080  kg
          Tare weight
          0.310  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49553 4
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          55.6  cm
          Width
          33.8  cm
          Height
          20.8  cm
          Net weight
          4.620  kg
          Gross weight
          7.240  kg
          Tare weight
          2.620  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49553 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.