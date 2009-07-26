  • 2 year warranty

    LCD wall mount

    SQM6175/10
      -{discount-value}
      LCD wall mount

      SQM6175/10

      Simply straight

      This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Simply straight

      This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Simply straight

        Easy to mount and level your TV

        Supports devices weighing up to 60 kg

        This support can handle larger TVs weighing up to a maximum of 60 kg.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mounting material included
          Yes
          User Manual
          Wall mount guide

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          18.3  cm
          Width
          62.5  cm
          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.990  kg
          Gross weight
          1.485  kg
          Tare weight
          0.495  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49552 7
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          66.0  cm
          Width
          40.4  cm
          Height
          19.8  cm
          Net weight
          5.940  kg
          Gross weight
          10.003  kg
          Tare weight
          4.063  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49552 4
          Number of consumer packages
          6

