    Screen cleaner

    SVC1112/10
    Cleans your screen quickly and easily
      Screen cleaner

      SVC1112/10
      Cleans your screen quickly and easily

      These pre-moistened wipes are the ideal solution to safely remove dust, dirt, smudges and fingerprints from any screen. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust. Includes 100 wet wipes. See all benefits

        Cleans your screen quickly and easily

        • LCD/LED/Plasma
        • Wipes

        Pre-moistened to clean away dirt and smudges

        These wipes have been pre-moistened with a special solution to safely clean device screens. You just wipe away dirt, smudges and fingerprints.

        Anti-static formula to repel dust

        The anti-static formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          Cleaning Wipes, 100 ct.

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          15 languages

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.255  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Net weight
          0.252  kg
          Tare weight
          0.003  kg
          Width
          7.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 56456 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.75  kg
          Height
          26.9  cm
          Length
          19.8  cm
          Net weight
          1.512  kg
          Tare weight
          0.238  kg
          Width
          18.6  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56456 5

