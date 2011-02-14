  • 2 year warranty

    Screen cleaner

    SVC1116G/10
    Safely clean flat screens
      Screen cleaner

      SVC1116G/10
        Safely clean flat screens

        • LCD/LED/Plasma

        Streak-free cleaning fluid

        Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

        Anti-static formula to repel dust

        The anti-static formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

        Lint-free microfibre cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

        Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfibre cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

        Safe, drip-free formula

        This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

        Safe and effective eco-friendly formula

        The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.

        Lint-free, reusable, washable microfibre cloth

        This reusable microfibre cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dried. You can use it over and over again.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          Cleaning fluid, 200 ml

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          15 languages

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Width
          13  cm
          Depth
          5.1  cm
          Net weight
          0.256  kg
          Gross weight
          0.29  kg
          Tare weight
          0.034  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56453 7
          Number of products included
          1

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Length
          21.3  cm
          Width
          13.9  cm
          Height
          23.3  cm
          Gross weight
          1.275  kg
          Net weight
          1.024  kg
          Tare weight
          0.251  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 57376 8

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          44.5  cm
          Width
          30  cm
          Height
          26  cm
          Net weight
          4.096  kg
          Gross weight
          5.71  kg
          Tare weight
          1.614  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 57370 6
          Number of consumer packages
          16

