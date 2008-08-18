  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD lens cleaner

    SVC2520/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clean and protect your DVD player Clean and protect your DVD player Clean and protect your DVD player
      -{discount-value}

      DVD lens cleaner

      SVC2520/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Clean and protect your DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD lens cleaner

      Clean and protect your DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Clean and protect your DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD lens cleaner

      Clean and protect your DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Similar products

      See all Care and Cleaning

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD lens cleaner

        DVD lens cleaner

        Total:

        Clean and protect your DVD player

        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        The voice instructions on this easy-to-use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

        Safe dry brush cleaning system

        The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Supported formats
          • DVD-ROM
          • DVD/R
          • DVD/RW

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          14 languages

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95887 5
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.12  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1  kg
          Net weight
          0.02  kg
          Width
          140  mm
          Height
          13  mm
          Length
          185  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95889 9
          Quantity
          72
          Gross weight
          10.48  kg
          Tare weight
          0.86  kg
          Net weight
          9.62  kg
          Width
          350  mm
          Height
          360  mm
          Length
          430  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95888 2
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.80  kg
          Tare weight
          0.12  kg
          Net weight
          0.68  kg
          Width
          110  mm
          Height
          160  mm
          Length
          200  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.