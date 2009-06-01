  • 2 year warranty

    Screen cleaner

    SVC2543W/10
      Clean your LCD and plasma TV

      Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen.

      Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

      Clean your LCD and plasma TV

      Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

      Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

        Clean your LCD and plasma TV

        with this streak-free cleaning system

        • Plasma/LCD

        Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

        Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

        Lint-free microfibre cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

        Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfibre cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

        Safe, drip-free formula

        This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

        Lint-free, reusable, washable microfibre cloth

        This reusable microfibre cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dried. You can use it over and over again.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          6.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.321  kg
          Height
          22.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.272  kg
          Tare weight
          0.049  kg
          Width
          12.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 46273 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.173  kg
          Height
          9.5  cm
          Length
          27.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.816  kg
          Tare weight
          0.357  kg
          Width
          24  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 46275 8
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          7.678  kg
          Height
          30.9  cm
          Length
          49.8  cm
          Net weight
          4.896  kg
          Tare weight
          2.782  kg
          Width
          29.1  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 46274 1
          Number of consumer packages
          18

