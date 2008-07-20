  • 2 year warranty

    Screen cleaning kit

    SVC2545W/10
    Safely clean plasma/LCD screens
      Screen cleaning kit

      SVC2545W/10
      Safely clean plasma/LCD screens

      Everything you need to care for your plasma and LCD screens. Streak-free cleaning liquid safely removes dust, dirt and debris without leaving behind residue. Ergonomic cleaning pad handle makes maintenance quick and easy. Microfibre cloth for use on your TV housing. See all benefits

        Safely clean plasma/LCD screens

        • Plasma/LCD

        Streak-free cleaning fluid

        Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

        Ergonomic pad handle

        Provides a comfortable, firm and safe grip during cleaning.

        Retractable anti-static brush removes dust

        Use to quickly and safely remove dust from screens

        Unique pad cleaner with ventilated base

        This patented design pad cleaner is made of sponge and foam with a ventilated base. It gently cleans without leaving marks or scratches, absorbs excess cleaning fluid and dries to a clear screen.

        Microfibre cloth

        Gently clean the housing of your TV and components without marking or scratching

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          32  cm
          Width
          18.4  cm
          Depth
          8.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.36  kg
          Gross weight
          0.52  kg
          Tare weight
          0.16  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 36607 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Logistic data

          Product size
          200 ml

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          34.9  cm
          Width
          22.2  cm
          Height
          38.42  cm
          Net weight
          1.44  kg
          Gross weight
          2.7  kg
          Tare weight
          1.26  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 45485 2
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          47  cm
          Width
          37.1  cm
          Height
          41  cm
          Net weight
          2.88  kg
          Gross weight
          6.31  kg
          Tare weight
          3.43  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 36609 4
          Number of consumer packages
          8

