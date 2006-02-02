Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits
Speaker wire
Total:
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.
Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.
Packaging Data
Inner Carton
Outer Box
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.