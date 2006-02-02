  • 2 year warranty

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this speaker wire

        • 10 m
        • 18 gauge

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895932301
          Gross weight
          11,111  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93231 8
          Quantity
          8
          Gross weight
          1.8  kg
          Tare weight
          0.20  kg
          Net weight
          1.6  kg
          Length
          212  mm
          Width
          121  mm
          Height
          240  mm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93232 5
          Quantity
          48
          Gross weight
          10.10  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5  kg
          Net weight
          9.6  kg
          Length
          430  mm
          Width
          380  mm
          Height
          270  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.20  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg
          Net weight
          0.18  kg
          Product length
          22.23  cm
          Product width
          108  mm
          Product height
          25.4  mm

