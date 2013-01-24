Home
    Speaker wire

    SWA2138/10
    • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this hide-away speaker wire

        • 10 m
        • 16 gauge
        • Flat

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Marked cable for easy polarity identification

        Markings on cable clearly identify correct hook-up between speaker and tuner.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.64  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg
          Net weight
          0.58  kg
          Product length
          27.3  cm
          Product width
          146  mm
          Product height
          44  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93263 9
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          2.86  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3  kg
          Net weight
          2.56  kg
          Length
          280  mm
          Width
          156  mm
          Height
          194  mm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93264 6
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          17.76  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          Net weight
          17.16  kg
          Length
          498  mm
          Width
          298  mm
          Height
          406  mm

