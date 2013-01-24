Home
    Stereo Y cable

    SWA2527/10
    Ensure a reliable connection
        Stereo Y cable

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this stereo "Y" cable

        • 1.5 m
        • 3.5 mm (M) - 2 RCA (M)

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96107 3
          Quantity
          12
          Gross weight
          1.74  kg
          Tare weight
          0.4  kg
          Net weight
          1.34  kg
          Length
          240  mm
          Width
          187.5  mm
          Height
          220  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.11  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg
          Net weight
          0.09  kg
          Product length
          28.5  cm
          Product width
          175  mm
          Product height
          30  mm

