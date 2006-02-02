  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Stereo Y adapter

    SWA2551/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Share your music Share your music Share your music
      -{discount-value}

      Stereo Y adapter

      SWA2551/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Share your music

      Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stereo Y adapter

      Share your music

      Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

      Share your music

      Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stereo Y adapter

      Share your music

      Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Adapters and connectors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Stereo Y adapter

        Stereo Y adapter

        Total:

        Share your music

        with this stereo "Y" adapter

        • 3.5 mm (M) - (2) 3.5 mm (F)

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96061 8
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.09  kg
          Tare weight
          0.061  kg
          Net weight
          0.029  kg
          Length
          165  mm
          Width
          54  mm
          Height
          76.2  mm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96109 7
          Quantity
          12
          Gross weight
          0.24  kg
          Tare weight
          0.17  kg
          Net weight
          0.07  kg
          Length
          171.5  mm
          Width
          114.3  mm
          Height
          88.9  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.012  kg
          Tare weight
          0.006  kg
          Net weight
          0.01  kg
          Product length
          14.6  cm
          Product width
          70  mm
          Product height
          15  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.