    Stereo Y adapter

    SWA2555/10
    • Ensure a reliable audio connection
      Stereo Y adapter

      SWA2555/10
      Ensure a reliable audio connection

      Depend on this connector to convert stereo audio to mono audio.

      Stereo Y adapter

      Ensure a reliable audio connection

      Depend on this connector to convert stereo audio to mono audio. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable audio connection

      Depend on this connector to convert stereo audio to mono audio. See all benefits

      Stereo Y adapter

      Ensure a reliable audio connection

      Depend on this connector to convert stereo audio to mono audio. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable audio connection

        with this stereo "Y" cable

        • 2 RCA (M) - 1 RCA (F)

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97772 2
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.032  kg
          Tare weight
          0.009  kg
          Net weight
          0.023  kg
          Length
          11.50  cm
          Width
          9.50  cm
          Height
          2.70  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98117 0
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.227  kg
          Tare weight
          0.090  kg
          Net weight
          0.137  kg
          Length (cm)
          18.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          9.50  cm
          Height (cm)
          10.50  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98118 7
          Quantity
          72
          Gross weight
          3.184  kg
          Tare weight
          1.542  kg
          Net weight
          1.642  kg
          Length (cm)
          39.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          20.50  cm
          Height (cm)
          33.00  cm

