      RCA plugs

      SWA2566/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on these RCA connectors for a secure connection when replacing phono plugs.

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with these phono replacement plugs

        • Male

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97794 4
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.022  kg
          Tare weight
          0.010  kg
          Net weight
          0.012  kg
          Length
          11.50  cm
          Width
          9.50  cm
          Height
          1.50  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98123 1
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.134  kg
          Tare weight
          0.059  kg
          Net weight
          0.075  kg
          Length (cm)
          6.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          5.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          10.50  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98124 8
          Quantity
          72
          Gross weight
          2.650  kg
          Tare weight
          2.200  kg
          Net weight
          0.450  kg
          Length (cm)
          25.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          17.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          33.50  cm

