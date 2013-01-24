Home
    Speaker wire

    SWA3427W/10
    • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
      Speaker wire

      SWA3427W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers.

      Speaker wire

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits

      Speaker wire

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits

        • 25 m
        • 16 gauge

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          8  cm
          Width
          8  cm
          Depth
          8  cm
          Net weight
          0.8  kg
          Gross weight
          1  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39267 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          20  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Height
          10  cm
          Net weight
          1.6  kg
          Gross weight
          2  kg
          Tare weight
          0.4  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39705 0
          Number of consumer packages
          2

