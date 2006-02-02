  • 2 year warranty

    Turn up your listening experience
      -{discount-value}

      Turn up your listening experience

      Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

      Audio extension cable

      Turn up your listening experience

      Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

      Turn up your listening experience

      Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

      Audio extension cable

      Turn up your listening experience

      Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

        Turn up your listening experience

        with this audio extension cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93155 7
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.230  kg
          Tare weight
          0.060  kg
          Net weight
          0.170  kg
          Length
          28.00  cm
          Width
          17.50  cm
          Height
          3.30  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99726 3
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.170  kg
          Tare weight
          0.250  kg
          Net weight
          0.920  kg
          Length (cm)
          28.20  cm
          Width (cm)
          17.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          13.40  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93156 4
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          6.990  kg
          Tare weight
          1.470  kg
          Net weight
          5.520  kg
          Length (cm)
          55.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          30.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          31.00  cm

