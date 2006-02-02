  • 2 year warranty

    Stereo audio cable

    SWA3526/10
      -{discount-value}

      Overall Rating / 5

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this stereo audio cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

