    Speaker wire

    SWA3538/10
      Turn up your listening experience

      Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

        Turn up your listening experience

        with this speaker wire

        • 10 m
        • 16 gauge

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Dense conductor for better signal transfer

        A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.

        Colour-coded cable for easy polarity identification

        Tinned copper and bare copper conductors provide easy polarity identification.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93175 5
          Quantity
          28
          Gross weight
          14.10  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          Net weight
          13.5  kg
          Length
          640  mm
          Width
          350  mm
          Height
          270  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.44  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg
          Net weight
          0.38  kg
          Product length
          23  cm
          Product width
          140  mm
          Product height
          60  mm

