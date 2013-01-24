Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Turn up your listening experience
Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Turn up your listening experience
Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits
Turn up your listening experience
Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Turn up your listening experience
Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits
Speaker wire
Philips shop price
Total:
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.
Tinned copper and bare copper conductors provide easy polarity identification.
Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.
Outer Carton
Dimensions