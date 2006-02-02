  • 2 year warranty

      Share your music

      Turns a single headphone jack into two.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Share your music

        with this stereo "Y" adapter

        • 3.5 mm (M) - (2) 3.5 mm (F)

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93182 3
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.061  kg
          Tare weight
          0.039  kg
          Net weight
          0.022  kg
          Length
          17.60  cm
          Width
          12.80  cm
          Height
          8.00  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99882 6
          Quantity
          2
          Gross weight
          0.280  kg
          Tare weight
          0.160  kg
          Net weight
          0.120  kg
          Length (cm)
          16.20  cm
          Width (cm)
          13.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          17.80  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93184 7
          Quantity
          12
          Gross weight
          1.680  kg
          Tare weight
          0.948  kg
          Net weight
          0.732  kg
          Length (cm)
          51.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          28.50  cm
          Height (cm)
          21.00  cm

