    Scart to stereo audio cable

    SWA5515/10
      Create a superior listening experience

      Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

      Scart to stereo audio cable

      Create a superior listening experience

      Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

      Create a superior listening experience

      Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        4-Cut connectors for secure connections

        4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

        100% aluminium shielding

        This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided shielding

        This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

        Foam Polyethylene (FPE) Dielectric

        Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

        Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10894 93287 5
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.35  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          0.34  kg
          Length
          273  mm
          Width
          197  mm
          Height
          89  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95374 0
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.4  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04  kg
          Net weight
          1.36  kg
          Length
          323  mm
          Width
          300  mm
          Height
          211  mm

