    Create a superior listening experience
      -{discount-value}

      Create a superior listening experience

      Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

        • 1.5 m

        High-quality digital cable for great signal transfer

        High-quality cable provides great signal transfer, using digital technology.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93288 2
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.237  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          0.227  kg
          Length
          222  mm
          Width
          159  mm
          Height
          64  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95375 7
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.04  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04  kg
          Net weight
          1  kg
          Length
          234  mm
          Width
          211  mm
          Height
          175  mm

