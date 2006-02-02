  • 2 year warranty

      -{discount-value}

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        • 1.5 m

        High-quality digital cable for great signal transfer

        High-quality cable provides great signal transfer, using digital technology.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        4-Cut connectors for secure connections

        4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

        100% aluminium shielding

        This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided shielding

        This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Heavy-duty brass shell for extended durability

        The heavy-duty brass shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

        Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

        Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 94903 3
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.24  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          0.23  kg
          Length
          222  mm
          Width
          159  mm
          Height
          64  mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.75  kg
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95243 9
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          0.93  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          0.92  kg
          Length
          234  mm
          Width
          211  mm
          Height
          176  mm

