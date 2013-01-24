Home
    Speaker wire

    SWA6390/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range speaker wire offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

        with this 16 gauge speaker wire

        • 30 m
        • 16 gauge

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Dense conductor for better signal transfer

        A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.

        Stranded conductor extends durability

        The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.

        Colour-coded cable for easy polarity identification

        Tinned copper and bare copper conductors provide easy polarity identification.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

        Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93147 2
          Gross weight
          1.36  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          1.35  kg
          Length
          124  mm
          Width
          76  mm
          Height
          102  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95399 3
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          2.7  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          2.69  kg
          Length
          262  mm
          Width
          132  mm
          Height
          127  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95400 6
          Quantity
          12
          Gross weight
          16.21  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          16.2  kg
          Length
          424  mm
          Width
          285  mm
          Height
          274  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

