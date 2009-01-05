  • 2 year warranty

    Ensure a reliable connection
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this digital audio cable

        • 5 m

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

        High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          23.7  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Net weight
          0.093  kg
          Gross weight
          0.134  kg
          Tare weight
          0.041  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 46287 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          34.3  cm
          Width
          26.7  cm
          Height
          38.1  cm
          Net weight
          2.232  kg
          Gross weight
          4.2  kg
          Tare weight
          1.968  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47553 6
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          24.8  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          17.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.372  kg
          Gross weight
          0.6284  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2564  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47552 9
          Number of consumer packages
          4

