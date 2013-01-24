Home
    Swarovski

    Fashion and Bluetooth

    SWB9200/12
    Swarovski
    Swarovski
    Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls
      Swarovski Fashion and Bluetooth

      SWB9200/12
      Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls

      Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.

        Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Customised crystal design for unparalleled acoustics

        Customised crystal design for unparalleled acoustics and deep bass performance

        Stainless steel body and fabric cable

        Polished stainless steel body and silver-coloured fabric cable

        The precise design directs high definition sound

        The precise design directs high definition sound straight into your ear canal

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          7.6  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          9.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.015  kg
          Gross weight
          0.185  kg
          Tare weight
          0.17  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43084 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 43083 2
          Gross weight
          12.443  kg
          Height
          30  cm
          Length
          60  cm
          Net weight
          0.81  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          54
          Tare weight
          11.633  kg
          Width
          40  cm

