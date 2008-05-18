  • 2 year warranty

    Ensure a reliable connection
      -{discount-value}

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this connector to provide an amplified audio/video signal. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        TV reception amplifier

        TV reception amplifier

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this TV reception amplifier

        • 12.5 dB
        • UHF/FM

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Power plug included

        Power plug included.

        40-860 MHz

        The range of bandwidth in which the signal amplifier operates.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          23.6  cm
          Width
          19.6  cm
          Depth
          5.1  cm
          Net weight
          0.318  kg
          Gross weight
          0.363  kg
          Tare weight
          0.045  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 42498 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          42.4  cm
          Width
          26.4  cm
          Height
          37.1  cm
          Net weight
          3.816  kg
          Gross weight
          5.500  kg
          Tare weight
          1.684  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 42499 2
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          23.9  cm
          Width
          20.1  cm
          Height
          11.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.636  kg
          Gross weight
          0.839  kg
          Tare weight
          0.203  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 42500 5
          Number of consumer packages
          2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

