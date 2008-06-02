  • 2 year warranty

    HDMI Switcher

    SWS3412W/10
      Switch between 2 HDMI sources

      Manually switch between your HDMI components with ease.

        Switch between 2 HDMI sources

        • 2 Inputs/1 Output

        2 inputs/1output

        Connect two digital source components to one TV and manually switch between them.

        1080p transmission

        1080p transmission allows you to enjoy HDTV the way it was designed. The transmission is achieved by not compressing or compromising the signal in any way, allowing a 100% accurate image.

        No signal loss

        High-quality construction and digital signal transfer ensure the absence of signal degradation, so you enjoy the best quality picture and sound.

        Digital A/V on one cable

        Conveniently eliminate cable clutter and enjoy uncompromised signal quality.

        Full metal housing

        Protects the interior of the unit and extends durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 41201 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          20.3  cm
          Width
          21.6  cm
          Depth
          6.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.249  kg
          Gross weight
          0.34  kg
          Tare weight
          0.091  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 43073 3
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Length
          23.5  cm
          Width
          22.2  cm
          Height
          24.1  cm
          Net weight
          0.996  kg
          Gross weight
          1.95  kg
          Tare weight
          0.954  kg

