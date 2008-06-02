  • 2 year warranty

    Scart switcher

    SWS3683W/10
      -{discount-value}

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Manually switch between three scart input sources using A, B, C push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this 3-way switcher

        • 3-Way
        • Manual

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 36513 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          28.6  cm
          Width
          19.7  cm
          Depth
          4.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.127  kg
          Gross weight
          0.181  kg
          Tare weight
          0.054  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36514 1
          Number of consumer packages
          12
          Length
          66  cm
          Width
          31.8  cm
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Net weight
          1.524  kg
          Gross weight
          3.157  kg
          Tare weight
          1.633  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36515 8
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Width
          21.6  cm
          Height
          10.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.254  kg
          Gross weight
          0.463  kg
          Tare weight
          0.209  kg

