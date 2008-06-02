  • 2 year warranty

    Scart switcher

    SWS3685W/10
      Scart switcher

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Manually switch between four scart input sources using A, B, C, D push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Manually switch between four scart input sources using A, B, C, D push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this 4-way switcher

        • 4-Way
        • RCA inputs/outputs
        • Manual

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36518 9
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Gross weight
          1.16  kg
          Height
          11.4  cm
          Length
          30.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.72  kg
          Tare weight
          0.44  kg
          Width
          21.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36517 2
          Number of consumer packages
          12
          Gross weight
          7.76  kg
          Height
          22.9  cm
          Length
          66.7  cm
          Net weight
          4.32  kg
          Width
          31.8  cm
          Tare weight
          3.44  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 36516 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          4.45  cm
          Gross weight
          0.48  kg
          Height
          28.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.36  kg
          Tare weight
          0.12  kg
          Width
          19.7  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

