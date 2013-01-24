Home
    SWS6000/00
      Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.

        Elegant Crystal Sound

        Large drivers of rich bass performance

        Exclusively developed cable perfectly links to your audio

        Exclusively developed cable for an uncompromised link to your audio

        Stainless steel body and fabric cable

        Polished stainless steel body and silver-coloured fabric cable

        Powerful acoustics for deep and spacious sound performance

        Powerful acoustics for deep bass and spacious sound performance

        Ear hook headphones hug your ears with secure fit

        These flexible lightweight ear hook headphones lightly hug your ears for a comfortable secure fit

        Soft silicone cushions fit gently in your ears

        With their soft silicone cushions that fit gently in your ears, they provide hours of wearing comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold-plated mini plug

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 35310 0
          Gross weight
          1.700  kg
          Height
          126  mm
          Length
          239  mm
          Net weight
          0.120  kg
          Quantity
          4
          Tare weight
          1.580  kg
          Width
          228  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 35314 8
          Gross weight
          7.500  kg
          Height
          240  mm
          Length
          495  mm
          Net weight
          0.480  kg
          Quantity
          16
          Tare weight
          7.020  kg
          Width
          276  mm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 31578 8
          Gross weight
          0.330  kg
          Height
          96  mm
          Length
          96  mm
          Net weight
          0.030  kg
          Tare weight
          0.300  kg
          Width
          96  mm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB

