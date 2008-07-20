Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
PAL coax cable
Total:
Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.
Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Box
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.