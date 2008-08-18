  • 2 year warranty

    Component video cable

    SWV2125W/10
      -{discount-value}

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this component video cable

        • 3.0 m

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 38278 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Net weight
          0.1314  kg
          Gross weight
          0.1584  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0270  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 38282 7
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          32.4  cm
          Width
          25.7  cm
          Height
          36.1  cm
          Net weight
          3.1536  kg
          Gross weight
          4.8516  kg
          Tare weight
          1.6980  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 38280 3
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Length
          24.4  cm
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Height
          16.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.5256  kg
          Gross weight
          0.7286  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2030  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

