      Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components.

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this component video cable

        • 1.5 m

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99507 8
          Quantity
          1

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99945 8
          Quantity
          4
          Length
          245  mm
          Width
          155  mm
          Height
          102  mm
          Gross weight
          0.62  kg
          Net weight
          0.48  kg
          Tare weight
          0.14  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99946 5
          Quantity
          24
          Length
          340  mm
          Width
          340  mm
          Height
          265  mm
          Gross weight
          4.30  kg
          Net weight
          2.88  kg
          Tare weight
          1.42  kg

        • Dimensions

          Product length
          23.5  cm
          Product width
          95  mm
          Product height
          37  mm
          Gross weight
          0.14  kg
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg

