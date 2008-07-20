  • 2 year warranty

    PAL coax cable

    SWV2135W/10
    Ensure a reliable connection
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this PAL type coaxial cable

        • 7.5 m
        • 85 dB
        • Ferrite core

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          23.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          5.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.23  kg
          Gross weight
          0.294  kg
          Tare weight
          0.064  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          64.8  cm
          Width
          27.9  cm
          Height
          27.4  cm
          Net weight
          2.76  kg
          Gross weight
          4.8  kg
          Tare weight
          2.04  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          24.5  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.92  kg
          Gross weight
          1.34  kg
          Tare weight
          0.42  kg

