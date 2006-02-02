  • 2 year warranty

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this Pal type coaxial cable

        • 4 m
        • Pal Plugs

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Includes F/F adapter

        Female/Female adapter included for versatile application of the product.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.17  kg
          Tare weight
          0.03  kg
          Net weight
          0.14  kg
          Product length
          27.3  cm
          Product width
          146  mm
          Product height
          45  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93333 9
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          0.88  kg
          Tare weight
          0.20  kg
          Net weight
          0.68  kg
          Length
          200  mm
          Width
          155  mm
          Height
          282  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93334 6
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          5.78  kg
          Tare weight
          0.50  kg
          Net weight
          5.28  kg
          Length
          488  mm
          Width
          415  mm
          Height
          300  mm

