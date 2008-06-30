  • 2 year warranty

    3.5 mm — composite AV cable

    SWV2233W/10
    Ensure a reliable connection
      3.5 mm — composite AV cable

      SWV2233W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

      3.5 mm — composite AV cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

      3.5 mm — composite AV cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this composite video cable

        • 2.0 m
        • Male to Male

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.71  kg
          Height
          12.5  cm
          Length
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.444  kg
          Tare weight
          0.266  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Box

          Gross weight
          5  kg
          Height
          28  cm
          Length
          61  cm
          Net weight
          2.664  kg
          Tare weight
          2.336  kg
          Width
          27.3  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.098  kg
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.074  kg
          Tare weight
          0.024  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

