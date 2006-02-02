  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Scart cable

    SWV2255/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
      -{discount-value}

      Scart cable

      SWV2255/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Scart cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Scart cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all HDMI and video

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Scart cable

        Scart cable

        Total:

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this scart to composite A/V

        • 1.5 m
        • Composite A/V Connections

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.13  kg
          Tare weight
          0.026  kg
          Net weight
          0.014  kg
          Product length
          22.23  cm
          Product width
          108  mm
          Product height
          25.4  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93340 7
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.86  kg
          Tare weight
          0.238  kg
          Net weight
          0.062  kg
          Length
          342.9  mm
          Width
          104.8  mm
          Height
          114.3  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93341 4
          Quantity
          36
          Gross weight
          5.73  kg
          Tare weight
          2.00  kg
          Net weight
          3.73  kg
          Length
          347  mm
          Width
          333.4  mm
          Height
          254  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.