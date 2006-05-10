  • 2 year warranty

    Ensure a reliable connection
      -{discount-value}

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this satellite coaxial cable for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this satellite coaxial cable for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this satellite coaxial cable

        • 1.5 m
        • F-Type

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97786 9
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.110  kg
          Tare weight
          0.020  kg
          Net weight
          0.090  kg
          Length
          23.50  cm
          Width
          9.50  cm
          Height
          3.30  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98147 7
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          0.590  kg
          Tare weight
          0.150  kg
          Net weight
          0.440  kg
          Length (cm)
          24.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          11.20  cm
          Height (cm)
          15.00  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98148 4
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          3.840  kg
          Tare weight
          0.300  kg
          Net weight
          3.540  kg
          Length (cm)
          35.20  cm
          Width (cm)
          27.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          33.00  cm

