    Ensure a reliable connection
      -{discount-value}

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this satellite coaxial cable for connecting your outside cable to your indoor cable through a window. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this satellite coaxial cable for connecting your outside cable to your indoor cable through a window. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this satellite coaxial cable

        • F-Type
        • Flat

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97788 3
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.030  kg
          Tare weight
          0.009  kg
          Net weight
          0.021  kg
          Length
          11.50  cm
          Width
          9.50  cm
          Height
          2.70  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98151 4
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.215  kg
          Tare weight
          0.090  kg
          Net weight
          0.125  kg
          Length (cm)
          18.40  cm
          Width (cm)
          9.50  cm
          Height (cm)
          10.50  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98152 1
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          1.842  kg
          Tare weight
          1.342  kg
          Net weight
          0.500  kg
          Length (cm)
          20.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          20.50  cm
          Height (cm)
          23.50  cm

