    Splitter

    SWV2390/10
    Ensure a reliable connection
      Splitter

      SWV2390/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this splitter for transferring audio/video signals between your components.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Splitter

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this splitter for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this splitter for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Splitter

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this splitter for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

        Splitter

        Splitter

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this splitter

        • 2-Way
        • F-Type

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97784 5
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.044  kg
          Tare weight
          0.018  kg
          Net weight
          0.026  kg
          Length
          11.50  cm
          Width
          9.50  cm
          Height
          2.00  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98143 9
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          0.261  kg
          Tare weight
          0.105  kg
          Net weight
          0.156  kg
          Length (cm)
          14.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          6.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          10.20  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98144 6
          Quantity
          72
          Gross weight
          2.000  kg
          Tare weight
          1.700  kg
          Net weight
          0.300  kg
          Length (cm)
          31.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          22.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          23.00  cm

