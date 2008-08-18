  • 2 year warranty

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    SWV2442W/10
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this HDMI-DVI cable

        • 1.5 m

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 35585 2

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 35586 9
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          0.62  kg
          Tare weight
          0.14  kg
          Net weight
          0.48  kg
          Length
          245  mm
          Width
          155  mm
          Height
          102  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 35587 6
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          4.3  kg
          Tare weight
          1.42  kg
          Net weight
          2.88  kg
          Length
          340  mm
          Width
          340  mm
          Height
          265  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.14  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Product length
          23.5  cm
          Product width
          95  mm
          Product height
          37  mm

