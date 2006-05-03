  • 2 year warranty

      PAL coax cable

      SWV2516/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components.

      PAL coax cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

        PAL coax cable

        PAL coax cable

        Total:

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this Pal-type Coaxial Cable

        • 1.5 m
        • Male-Female

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97489 9
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.073  kg
          Tare weight
          0.021  kg
          Net weight
          0.052  kg
          Length
          22.50  cm
          Width
          11.00  cm
          Height
          3.30  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98132 3
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          0.542  kg
          Tare weight
          0.250  kg
          Net weight
          0.292  kg
          Length (cm)
          23.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          12.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          15.00  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 98133 0
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          3.552  kg
          Tare weight
          0.300  kg
          Net weight
          3.252  kg
          Length (cm)
          37.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          25.50  cm
          Height (cm)
          32.20  cm

