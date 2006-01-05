  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Scart cable

    SWV2540/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
      -{discount-value}

      Scart cable

      SWV2540/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable connection between components. Flat design for easy, hide-away installation. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Scart cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable connection between components. Flat design for easy, hide-away installation. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable connection between components. Flat design for easy, hide-away installation. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Scart cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable connection between components. Flat design for easy, hide-away installation. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all HDMI and video

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Scart cable

        Scart cable

        Total:

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this hide-away audio/video cable

        • 1.5 m

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Spring strain relief for extended durability

        Spring strain relief allows easy manipulation of the cable and provides extended durability.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93360 5
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          0.666  kg
          Tare weight
          0.106  kg
          Net weight
          0.56  kg
          Length
          380  mm
          Width
          100  mm
          Height
          145  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93361 2
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          6.00  kg
          Tare weight
          2.60  kg
          Net weight
          3.4  kg
          Length
          405  mm
          Width
          330  mm
          Height
          320  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.18  kg
          Tare weight
          0.08  kg
          Net weight
          0.10  kg
          Product length
          27.3  cm
          Product width
          145  mm
          Product height
          44  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.