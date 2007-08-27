  • 2 year warranty

    VGA cable

    SWV2712W/10
    Ensure a reliable connection
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC.

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this VGA cable

        • DB15 (M)/DB15 (M) connectors
        • 1.5 m
        • Grey

        Moulded thumb screws

        Easily turn the connectors with your fingers. No screwdriver or tools are required.

        Moulded ends for extended durability

        Moulded ends prevent fraying and extend the life of your cable.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 36374 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          3.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.148  kg
          Height
          23.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.1301  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0179  kg
          Width
          9.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36375 8
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          4.42  kg
          Height
          30  cm
          Length
          40  cm
          Net weight
          3.1224  kg
          Tare weight
          1.2976  kg
          Width
          26.7  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36376 5
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Gross weight
          0.68  kg
          Height
          9  cm
          Length
          24.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.5204  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1596  kg
          Width
          18.8  cm

