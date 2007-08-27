  • 2 year warranty

    SWV2713W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC.

      Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this VGA cable

        • DB15 (M)/DB15 (M) connectors
        • 3.0 m
        • Grey

        Moulded thumb screws

        Easily turn the connectors with your fingers. No screwdriver or tools are required.

        Moulded ends for extended durability

        Moulded ends prevent fraying and extend the life of your cable.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 36377 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Height
          23.6  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Depth
          3.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.197  kg
          Gross weight
          0.217  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36378 9
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          41.2  cm
          Width
          26.3  cm
          Height
          32.4  cm
          Net weight
          4.728  kg
          Gross weight
          6.18  kg
          Tare weight
          1.452  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 36379 6
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Gross weight
          0.96  kg
          Height
          10  cm
          Length
          24.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.788  kg
          Tare weight
          0.172  kg
          Width
          20  cm

